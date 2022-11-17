WATCH: Saint Lucia’s MTDS Presented At UN Development Partners Meeting – St. Lucia Times News

The Government of Saint Lucia aims to tackle its developmental issue and priorities by closing the gaps in the provision of assistance by its development partners.

Saint Lucia’s Medium Term Development Strategy 2021-2026 was presented at a UN Development Partners Coordination Meeting with the aim of aligning the priority areas for the government with that of its development partners.

More in this report from Glen Simon:

