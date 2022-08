– Advertisement –

The Pierre Administration’s progressive agenda to diversify the local agro-processing industry, reduce Saint Lucia’s food import bill and ensure healthier food options are available to the public is advancing.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on August 26, cut the ribbon for the official opening of Saint Lucia’s first Cassava Processing Facility.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

