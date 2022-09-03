WATCH: Saint Lucians Urged To Obtain Medicines Only From A Pharmacy – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs is encouraging Saint Lucians to obtain medicines only from a pharmacy while noting that all medicines have risks and benefits.

Chief Pharmacist Donna Daniel has advised citizens to be familiar with their medicines and take them at the same time each day.

“Check them to see if they are in good condition. Keep a list of your medicines to determine which ones are missing. Check your prescription to ensure that it is valid,” Daniel said in a statement on Friday.

The complete statement appears below:

