A sod-turning ceremony took place Monday for a new building complex in connection with a project to upgrade vocational training for marginalised youth in Saint Lucia.

It’s a building for the catering and hospitality section of the Centre for Adolescent Renewal and Education (C.A.R.E).

An India-UNDP partnership is funding the project.

More from Rehani Isidore:

Source: Office of the Prime Minister/ SLT

