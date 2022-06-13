WATCH: Saint Lucia Updates COVID-19 Results Notification Amid 6th Wave – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health has updated the protocols for notification of confirmed COVID-19 cases, now requiring people who visit a respiratory clinic or private facility for testing to provide some additional information.

The update comes as the country manages the 6th wave of the COVID-19 virus.

On Monday, District Medical Officer, Epidemiology Unit Dr. Delphina Vernor said now required are vaccination data, including status and date of vaccination; place of work, school, and grade for school-age individuals; and a valid email address.

Vernon disclosed that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will now be notified of their results via phone or email by a Public Health Officer attached to the testing site.

“Along with the results, patients will receive instructions pertaining to isolation protocols, home monitoring and warning symptoms that should prompt medical care,” the Health Ministry official stated.

Vernor also said on receipt of the positive COVID-19 results, the Ministry expects patients to inform their employees, schools, and close contacts to facilitate contact tracing, quarantine, and testing.

Her complete statement appears below:

