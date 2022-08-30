WATCH: Saint Lucia Tourism On Course For Robust Expansion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s tourism industry is on course for robust expansion.

In the first eight months of 2022, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and his Cabinet, have engaged various investors who have expressed interest in Saint Lucia and want to develop and expand accommodation properties and introduce internationally recognized hotel brands to the island.

Hon. Pierre has confirmed the prospective value of these development proposals exceed $320 million.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

