WATCH: Saint Lucia To Raise Age For Compulsory Driving Test For Seniors – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

An amendment to a section of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act was tabled before the House of Parliament this week.

The amendment seeks to raise the age for a compulsory driving examination for Senior Citizens from age 70 to 75.

We get the details in this report from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal.

– Advertisement –