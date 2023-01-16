WATCH: Saint Lucia Strengthening Money Laundering Prevention Measures – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is in the process of revising its National Risk Assessment ahead of an application for re-rating in November 2023.

The National Anti-Money Laundering Oversight Committee (NAMLOC) has sought to strengthen the country’s capacity to combat money laundering, terrorist, and proliferation financing.

One of the mandates of NAMLOC is to review Saint Lucia’s legislative framework in relation to money laundering and propose the necessary amendments to existing legislation and enactment of new legislation to close existing gaps.

More in this Glen Simon report:

SOURCE: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council

