The government of Saint Lucia, on October 20, signed a memorandum of understanding with Global Port Holdings (GPH) to undertake a transformational redevelopment project to enhance two of Saint Lucia’s most iconic waterfronts – the Castries Harbour in the north and the Soufriere waterfront on the island’s West Coast.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

