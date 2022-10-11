WATCH: Saint Lucia Secures €14 Million In Health Resilience Funding – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Pierre Administration has secured € 14 million in health resilience funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

EIB Vice President Ricardo M. Felix together with Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre signed the multimillion dollar Agreement on October 10, 2022.

The money will be invested in the island’s health sector to strengthen capacity, build resilience and ready Saint Lucia for impending health related emergencies.

More from Rehani Isidore:

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –