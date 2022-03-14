WATCH: Saint Lucia Reports Dwindling COVID-19 Numbers – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has reported that the country continued to register dwindling COVID-19 numbers during the past week with a 41 percent reduction in the country’s daily infection rate compared with the previous seven days.

In making the disclosure, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Glensford Joseph, said the daily rate for the last 7 days was 4.7 per 100,000.

Joseph stated that the average testing positivity over the last seven days is 5% compared to the national average of 16.6%, and the transmission rate is 0.5.

As of March 13th, 2022, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 22,857 COVID-19 cases in the country, with 38 active cases.

“We have noted a total of 365 COVID-19 deaths. We have 3 positive COVID-19 cases admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, 1 case is severely ill,” Joseph said on Monday.

However, despite the drop in COVID-19 cases, Dr. Joseph explained that the Ministry of Health continues to monitor the development of rising cases of the highly transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA.2 in some countries.

He said because COVID-19 continues to be a threat, the Ministry of Health reminded everyone to follow necessary measures that include avoiding large crowds and crowded areas and using face masks.

His complete statement appears below:

Headline photo: Dr. Glensford Joseph