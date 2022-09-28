WATCH: Saint Lucia Records Increase In Cases Of Gastroenteritis – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: Saint Lucia Records Increase In Cases Of Gastroenteritis – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Amid increased cases of gastroenteritis in Saint Lucia over the past few weeks, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has encouraged good hand hygiene and other measures to minimise transmission.

In a statement on Wednesday, National Epidemiologist – Dr. Michelle Francois observed that acute gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach.

Francois said viruses, bacteria, and parasites might cause the infection.

Her complete statement appears below:

– Advertisement –

See also

– Advertisement –