WATCH: Saint Lucia Records Increase In Cases Of Gastroenteritis – St. Lucia Times News

Amid increased cases of gastroenteritis in Saint Lucia over the past few weeks, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has encouraged good hand hygiene and other measures to minimise transmission.

In a statement on Wednesday, National Epidemiologist – Dr. Michelle Francois observed that acute gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach.

Francois said viruses, bacteria, and parasites might cause the infection.

Her complete statement appears below:

