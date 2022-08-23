WATCH: RSLPF Probes Dennery Officers’ Conduct After Viral Complaint Video – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has launched an investigation into the conduct of some officers at the Richfond, Dennery police station.

A viral video appeared on social media complaining about their response to a report of stone-throwing and damage to property at La Caye, Dennery.

The video featured the voice of a distraught female.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Elvis Thomas while not mentioning the social media video, indicated in a statement on Tuesday that the Richfond police had invited the affected parties to discuss their concerns and apologies were offered.

