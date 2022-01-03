WATCH: ‘Pure Wickedness’ – Coach Outraged After Break-In At Marchand Gym – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cuthbert ‘Trois Ti Nez’ Modeste, the Survivors Track and Field Club founder, is a very unhappy man after another break-in at the Mindoo Phillip Park in Marchand, Castries, this time at the gym operated by the Saint Lucia Athletics Association.

He described what occurred as ‘pure wickedness,’ disclosing that an athlete discovered the break-in Monday morning.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident, currently the subject of a police probe, have since appeared on social media.

Modeste said the intruders broke the gym door, smashed windows, took dumbbells, threw them onto the field, and made off with mats and other items.

“They took some stuff and threw away some,” he lamented.

He told St Lucia Times it was the fourth such incident at the park, which is the location of the gym and the Survivors Track and Field Club storeroom.

“All the track and field clubs in Castries use the gym,” the coach told St Lucia Times.

Modeste said a watchman is no longer at the park, and from the time he left things have been missing, including a 1000 gallon water tank.

“Somebody is just wicked, you know. It’s pure wickedness,” the coach asserted.

In September last year, burglary and vandalism occurred at the Survivors Track and Field Club’s storeroom at the Mindoo Phillip Park. Intruders set uniforms on fire and stole several items.

Modeste disclosed that the club got help replacing what it lost but left the equipment elsewhere for safe keeping.

Modeste described the Mindoo Phillip Park as the premier ground where young sports enthusiasts in Saint Lucia train, producing several outstanding athletes in football, track, and field other disciplines.

But he said the condition of the facility is cause for shame.

