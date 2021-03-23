Next Post

WATCH: Priest upset as late COVID wardens disrupt funeral service

Tue Mar 23 , 2021
Catholic priest, Father Michel Francis calls for professionalism on the part of the COVID-19 Wardens who disrupted a funeral service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Imma

You May Like

Next Post

WATCH: Priest upset as late COVID wardens disrupt funeral service

Tue Mar 23 , 2021
Catholic priest, Father Michel Francis calls for professionalism on the part of the COVID-19 Wardens who disrupted a funeral service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Imma

You May Like