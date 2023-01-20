WATCH: Police, FID search suspect’s premises in St Andrew re SSL fraud Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Fraud Squad and the Financial Investigations Division (FID) have confirmed that searches were conducted on two premises in the Corporate Area that are connected to Jean-Ann Panton, a suspect in the alleged fraudulent activities at Stocks and Securities Limited, on Friday.

A release from the FID said the search operations were done in the presence of Panton and her attorney.

The release said the operations resulted in the seizure of documents and electronic devices, including telephones, which are to be analysed in furtherance of the investigative process.

The release said subsequent to the operations, Panton would be taken in for questioning with a view to having criminal charges proffered against her.

The FID promised further details in a subsequent release.