The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has appealed to the public for information after Tuesday night’s double homicide in Ciceron, Castries.

Two men, identified as Simeon Cetoute and Timothy Gilbert, succumbed to gunshot injuries on the scene.

And emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported two other males to the OKEU Hospital.

Headline photo: (L to R) Simeon Cetoute & Timothy Gilbert

