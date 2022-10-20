WATCH: PM Pierre Dialogues With St. Jude Hospital Board Of Directors – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on October 18, held an audience with members of the board of directors for the St. Jude Hospital. Board members and the Prime Minister engaged in fruitful dialogue and exchanged views on St. Jude Hospital operations.

The Prime Minister also apprised board members on his Administration’s plans to transfer St. Jude Hospital operations out of the George Odlum Stadium to more suitable facilities.

Hon. Pierre deployed more than XCD $1 million to undertake remedial works on the George Odlum Stadium to address some of the more urgent occupational issues affecting St. Jude Hospital workers and patients. More from Rehani Isidore:

