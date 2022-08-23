WATCH: Pierre, Vieux Fort Private Sector Deepen Cooperation – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is eager to lend government support to bolstering economic activity in the island’s south and, is encouraged by the formation of the newly minted “Faye Vieux-Fort” [“FVF”] club.

The FVF club is the brainchild of Mr. and Mrs. Jacques Chrétien, owners of Faye Gastronomie Caraibes, which is situated in Vieux-Fort South.

The FVF club has rallied southern based business leaders to consolidate ideas and efforts to enhance business development in the island’s south.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

