Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has unveiled a plan of action to assist the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) in its fight against crime.

The plan includes a Regional Security System (RSS) presence in Saint Lucia.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, spoke on Thursday at a news conference.

We hear more in this report from Rehani Isidore:

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

