WATCH: Pierre Restores Significance Of Emancipation Day – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

One year ago and just three days after he was officially sworn in as Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, vowed to revitalize Saint Lucia’s Emancipation Day holiday.

On August 1, 2022, Saint Lucia witnessed an Emancipation Day observance of unmatched national intrigue and government investment.

What used to be an unremarkable holiday has transformed to more than a month of official celebrations and activities collaboratively produced by a diverse conglomerate of local stakeholders.

More from Rehani Isidore:

– Advertisement –

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –