WATCH: Pierre Restores Significance Of Emancipation Day – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: Pierre Restores Significance Of Emancipation Day – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

One year ago and just three days after he was officially sworn in as Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, vowed to revitalize Saint Lucia’s Emancipation Day holiday.

On August 1, 2022, Saint Lucia witnessed an Emancipation Day observance of unmatched national intrigue and government investment.

What used to be an unremarkable holiday has transformed to more than a month of official celebrations and activities collaboratively produced by a diverse conglomerate of local stakeholders.

More from Rehani Isidore:

– Advertisement –

See also

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –