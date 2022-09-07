WATCH: Pierre Hosts Successful Quiz, Honour Ceremony For Castries East Youth – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The academic achievements of Castries East students do not go unnoticed by Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Castries East Hon. Philip J. Pierre.

Schools situated in Castries East are invited by Hon. Pierre’s Constituency Office to nominate standout academic performers who are selected to participate in the annual Math Quiz and Honouring Ceremony.

The Math Quiz nourishes the students’ appetite for learning and also affords them an opportunity to proudly the represent their school.

During the subsequent Honouring Ceremony, the nominees are formally recognized by the Prime Minister and Castries East MP and awarded special tokens to support their academic endeavors.

– Advertisement –

More from Rehani Isidore:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –