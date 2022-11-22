WATCH: Pierre Emphasises Zero Tolerance For Police Corruption – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre continues to hold regular dialogue with members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

At a recent meeting with RSLPF personnel, including the members of the High Command and rank and file police officers, Prime Minister Pierre confronted the issue of corruption within the police force and made clear his non-negotiable, zero tolerance position on the matter.

The Prime Minister is confident that the vast majority of the RSLPF are upstanding law enforcement officers and remains committed to providing the necessary resources to assist with citizen security.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

