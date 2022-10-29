WATCH: Pierre Discusses Opportunities In Agriculture For The Differently-Abled – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre continues to explore additional avenues to lend support to Saint Lucia’s differently-abled population.

On October 21, Hon. Pierre held an audience with officials representing the Farmers with Disabilities Bee Keeping Association.

Discussions centered on proposals that seek to create new mechanisms that can increase participation by the island’s differently-abled population in the local farming and beekeeping sectors.

Rehani Isidore tells us more:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

