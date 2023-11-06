WATCH: Pierre Announces SLP ‘March Of Marches’ To Support The Government – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has announced plans for a ‘people’s march’ in Castries for the government of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

“I am calling on the troops of the Saint Lucia Labour Party to take to the streets to support the government of the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” Pierre declared to applause.

He spoke at an SLP event in Laborie on Sunday.

“Let us run the country in peace and quiet,” the Castries East MP told the Labour Party faithful.

“Because if they want to see demonstration, next year – next year, we are going to have a people’s march for the government of the Saint Lucia Labour Party. You agree with me?” He said to a vocal audience.

Pierre said it would be a ‘march of marches’.

“You know, we have remained quiet. We have remained silent. They continue to abuse us. They continue to lie on us. They continue to denigrate us. They continue to say the worse things about us,” the SLP leader stated, in reference to the opposition.

“But I will tell you something. We are going to show them that the people of Saint Lucia are labour and the people of Saint Lucia are happy with the government of the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” Pierre revealed.

He said next year, before independence, the SLP will have a march in Castries.

“We have to protect the victory because if we do not protect the victory we are going to go back, back, back to where we were when the United Wreckers of the Poor were in power,” Pierre stated.

He told SLP supporters they have nothing to be ashamed of in the current administration.

Pierre said it was the hardest time ever to govern a country in recent world history, as circumstances in the outside world negatively impacted Saint Lucia.

The SLP leader explained that the situation required fortitude, strength, and thinking to take Saint Lucia out of the waters in which it found itself.

Pierre noted that the world was now on the brink of disaster due to the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He warned that should that situation escalate, added to the Panama Canal drought affecting the passage of ships, the supply chain would experience more problems.

“You know what will happen to us? The cost of goods will increase in a way that we have never seen it before. And what control do we in Saint Lucia have on that?” Pierre asked.

Nevertheless, he observed that ‘these destabilisers’ and jealous, angry people cannot understand that they have lost the general election and speak ‘so much nonsense’.

Pierre, responsible for Finance, outlined several measures his administration had implemented to cushion the cost of living increase, including removing VAT on sanitary products.

However, he said the opposition complained when the government implemented the measures.

