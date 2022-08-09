WATCH: Pierre Administration Opens Savannes Bay Fisheries Facility – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
The Savannes Bay Fisheries facility has officially been handed over to the Goodwill Fishermen Co-operative Society Ltd.

The facility was left idled for more than five years before the Philip J. Pierre Administration reengaged the fishers and the officials to ensure they get immediate access to improved amenities and resources to enhance their trade.

The handover ceremony was held on August 5.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

