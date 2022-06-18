WATCH: Piat, Grande Riviere Residents Complete Community Cleanup – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, residents of Piat, Grande Riviere in Gros Islet completed a cleanup of their community, including a vacant lot where individuals had illegally dumped garbage.

Initially about ten who started, the crew increased in size as the day wore on.

The residents of Mountain View, formerly known as Fostin Hill, urged citizens elsewhere to imitate their example by asking themselves what they could do to improve their communities.

The President of the area’s community group, Erik Simmons, echoed that message.

Immediate past President Ruth Mc Farlene disclosed that the residents engage in regular community cleanups.

Kirk Elliot was also one of the residents engaging in the exercise.

