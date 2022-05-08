WATCH: Pandemonium As Man Explodes ‘Molotov Cocktails’ Inside Vieux Fort Catholic Church – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

During Sunday morning mass, a man walked into the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Vieux Fort town, creating panic as he lobbed Molotov cocktails inside the building.

An eyewitness told St Lucia Times that the incident occurred about 10:00 am.

“Mass was going on. It was during the collection time,” the eyewitness recalled.

“He came in the middle aisle with two cocktail bombs and went right into the sanctuary and he smashed both cocktail bombs onto a statue on the left of the church and of course, there was pandemonium,” the churchgoer stated.

– Advertisement –

He noted that the man with the incendiary devices was the same individual who did the same thing at the Pierrot Catholic church some months ago while shouting ‘Lava!’.

According to the eyewitness, a few Parishioners went to the intruder and tried to subdue him.

“By that time people were all running out of the church. I tried to call the police but I could not get through – I guess a lot of people were already calling. Then someone said to me that the police were on their way,” he told St Lucia Times.

When the police arrived, he said they handcuffed the intruder and took him away.

The eyewitness said that afterwards, an attempt was made to calm Parishioners down, and the mass resumed.

The Vieux Fort fire station said it responded after someone raised the alarm and showed up with two fire trucks and two ambulances.

The responders said they put out the fire in the church with a five-pound dry chemical extinguisher.

There were no reports of injuries.

– Advertisement –