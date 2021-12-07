WATCH: Nine Member Crew Wins ARC 2021

Despite a rough start, a nine-member crew of an Italian vessel crossed the finish line as winners of the ARC 2021 on Friday.Lissa Joseph tells us more:https://youtu.be/Ht6W5fcioyQ