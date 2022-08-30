WATCH: NGP Leader Urges End To COVID-19 Protocols, Vaccine Mandates – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The leader of the National Green Party (NGP) Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires has urged an end to COVID-19 protocols and vaccine mandates in Saint Lucia.

“Banks and businesses having people to stand in long lines outside in the blazing sun and pouring rain makes absolutely no sense at this point,” de Caires declared in a statement on Tuesday.

The NGP leader recalled that in January, his party correctly predicted the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he noted that people ridiculed the party for being irresponsible and overly optimistic.

And while offering condolences to all who suffered and lost loved ones due to the pandemic and paying tribute to the work of medical staff, de Caires observed that the pandemic is ending.

In addition, de Caires called for a post-mortem to determine mistakes and make people accountable when the pandemic ends.

His complete statement appears below:

