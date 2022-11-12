WATCH: NEMO Providing Disaster Relief To Flood Victims – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is providing post-disaster relief to communities affected by Sunday’s devastating floods.

NEMO’s Acting Director, Maria Medard, led a team of volunteers through the Corinth Estate on Friday to deliver supplies to affected households.

The organisation’s Facebook page said flood victims received mattresses, food, water, and baby packages.

Other communities will benefit from relief supplies in the coming days.

– Advertisement –

In the meantime, NEMO has renewed its appeal for donations to assist families, households, and communities impacted by the disaster.

The NEMO Acting Director spoke to Rehani Isidore of the Office of the Prime Minister regarding Friday’s exercise and the relief effort.

– Advertisement –