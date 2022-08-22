WATCH: NEMO Facilitates First Responder Training On Mounting A Field Hospital – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) continues to strengthen Saint Lucia’s disaster response capacity.

Local first responders received timely, hands-on training on mounting a 40-bed Field Hospital, donated recently from the United States Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme.

Field Hospitals can be erected on almost any terrain to provide medical support to areas made isolated as a result of natural or manmade hazards.



SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

