The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has announced that the collection of vouchers for households affected by the November 6 trough system continues.

The organisation has asked people from affected households to visit the NEMO secretariat at Bisee, Castries, between 8:30 AM – 4 PM from Monday to Friday.

The November 6 trough triggered devastating floods in the North of Saint Lucia, resulting in losses and damage estimated at millions of dollars.

