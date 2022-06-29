WATCH: Monkeypox Update After Crew Member On Flight Into Saint Lucia Tests Positive – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, updating the nation in the wake of the positive monkeypox diagnosis of a crew member on a flight arriving in Saint Lucia, has disclosed that the virus has not been confirmed in the country to date.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CMO explained that the Epidemiology Department within the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has undertaken the required contact tracing process and placed all passengers of interest in quarantine.

“Currently, these individuals are being monitored for a twenty- one day period with the support from the Home Monitoring Team of clinicians,” the CMO explained.

” In an effort to manage the monitoring of individuals in quarantine and provide hospital care, the Victoria Hospital has an assigned and dedicated ward,” Belmar-George stated.

Her complete statement appears below:

