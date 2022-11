– Advertisement –

St. Lucians are being urged to take care of their mental health.

This was part of the message during a Mental Health Awareness Motorcade hosted by the Ministry of Health.

Stigma and discrimination are being blamed for persons avoiding treatment for mental illness. The fight against stigma and discrimination played a major part of this year’s World Mental Health Day observances.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health

