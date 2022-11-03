WATCH: Ministry of Health Collaborates On St Jude Reconstruction – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will work collaboratively with sister agencies, namely the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ministry of Economic Development to oversee the new St. Jude reconstruction project.

According to Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, the selection of the site for reconstruction was based on the recommendations of a Technical Committee charged with that responsibility, with no prodding from his Cabinet of Ministers.

The first phase of this round of works has commenced following a short ceremony on Tuesday, 01November, 2022.

We hear more in this report:

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and other officials visit site of hospital reconstruction.

