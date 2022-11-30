WATCH: Mavado is in Barbados for his birthday Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados welcomed Mavado on Independence Day, today, November 30, which just happens to be his birthday as well.

Real name, David Constantine Brooks, he turned 42 years old today.

There were loud shouts of ‘Happy Birthday’ as the Progress singer was embraced Allison Hunte, Director of Fas7Star.

A good smattering of fans surrounded the artiste who quickly removed his hoodie as he was met by the warm Barbados environment.

Mr So Special took photos with persons as he walked to the carpark and the awaiting vehicles.

Mavado will be performing on Saturday, December 3 at Kensington Oval for Henmessy Artistry.

NewsAmericasNow.com