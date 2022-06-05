WATCH: Masked Bandits Break Into Vieux Fort Gas Station

– Advertisement –

Masked bandits broke into the Rubis gas station on the Vieux Fort-Laborie Highway in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

CCTV footage shows the bandits smashing one side of a glass door, entering the building, and making a quick escape after grabbing a few items, including bottles of liquor, before escaping.

The incident occurred around 2:29 am.

Francisco Jn Pierre is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Southern Taxi Company Limited, which operates the Rubis gas station in Vieux Fort where the smash and grab occurred.

“Historically we have been suffering with vandalism,” Jn Pierre told St Lucia Times.

“You always find they come in there – these young boys. They’re well masked up because they are fully aware that the place is well protected when it comes to alarm and cameras. So when they come they are well suited up. You are not able to identify the individuals,” he explained.

“And you can see whoever is coming there is coming for pettiness. At 2 O’ clock in the morning there’s nothing taking place there. What they do, they come, they break the glass door or the side glass,” Jn Pierre stated, adding that this has occurred several times.

He said the intruders take alcohol and ‘junk.’

“They really cannot stay that long because once the alarm goes off they know for a fact that somebody will respond, so truth be told it’s an issue we have been facing for a number of years,” the Chairman of the Board of the Southern Taxi Company Limited disclosed.

He asserted that money would not be available at the gas station for the thieves to take, explaining that there have been hold-ups at the business place in the past, with the result that systems are in place to address such situations.

“As Chairman of the Board of Directors and a citizen of the South of Saint Lucia as well I am calling on these young men who create these problems to please desist from that and at least do something worthwhile with their lives,” Jn Pierre stated.

