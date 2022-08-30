WATCH: Marine Police Commander Urges Citizens To Heed Weather Advisories – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Commander of the Marine Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), Kentry Frederick, has urged citizens to heed weather advisories.

On Sunday, the body of a Vieux Fort man identified as Richardson O’ Brian, also known as ‘Coshee’, was fished out of the water at Anse La Verdure beach, Canaries.

According to reports, he had been on a boat ride.

“While we understand that persons are out there having fun and probably enjoying whatever activities, we are imploring them to take heed of the cautions by the Saint Lucia Met Services,” Superintendent Kentry Frederick said.

On Friday, Castries River waters swept away 11-year-old Levi Darcie as Saint Lucia was experiencing persistent heavy rainfall.

The following day the Marine Police recovered the boy’s body off the Castries Harbour.

Superintendent Frederick said it was clear that Saint Lucia was experiencing a tropical system on Friday.

“And therefore, we had to take precautionary measures to avoid any mishap in that regard,” the Marine Police Commander said.

Frederick urged caution regarding using the sea for boat rides and other activities.

“But then again, we have a lot of training to do in terms of teaching persons the safety aspect of going out there,” he observed.

Nevertheless, Frederick emphasised the need to take heed of weather systems.

“We are still in the hurricane season and likewise, if you are out there having fun on a boat ride or otherwise, please be a bit more careful in terms of what may happen,” the Marine Police Commander said in a statement.

The complete statement appears below:

