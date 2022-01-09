WATCH: Major Fire In Castries Averted – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, emergency personnel, retired firefighters, and neighbours prevented what could have become a significant fire in Castries, officials say.

The fire destroyed a structure at Upper Conway and caused minor heat damage to nearby dwellings.

The building was uninhabited at the time.

The SLFS said emergency responders received a call for assistance at 4:45 pm, and on arrival, found a wooden and concrete structure measuring 20ft X 30 ft engulfed in flames.

A fire service official told St Lucia Times that two appliances from SLFS headquarters and one from Gros Islet fire station were on the scene.

And with the help of retired firefighters and citizens, they prevented the blaze from spreading to five nearby dwellings, the official disclosed.

According to emergency responders, no one sustained injuries due to the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

