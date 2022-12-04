WATCH: Large crowds at Hennessy Artistry Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Hennessy Artistry returned after a two-year hiatus, and the numbers gathered at the Kensington Oval reflected that it was dearly missed.

It was a star-studded show, Saturday night with acts such as Grammy award winning R&B artiste, Ashanti, Jamaica’s Richie Spice, Mavado, Sizzla, Skeng, and Jashii.

Promoter Al Gilkes, one of the directors of FAS7STAR told Loop that he was elated by last night’s turn out at the signature event of the weekend.

“I am over the moon because I believe this is one of the best Hennessy Artistry shows that has taken place in Barbados.

“Unlike other years, we had two other major shows before us and the prediction was that [this] would flop and it is proven that this brand is here to live and we are happy,” Gilkes said backstage.

He disclosed that the numbers in the general section was larger in comparison to previous years and noted that this 2022 product might have the biggest crowd ever.

“I think this is the biggest crowd ever for Hennessy….I think we have had bigger VIPs but it is the other areas that is the biggest I have ever seen in terms of what we call the grounds. I have never seen that level of crowd on the grounds before.”

He attested that Hennessy Artistry has once again “set the standard for quality entertainment in Barbados”.

NewsAmericasNow.com