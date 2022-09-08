WATCH: Job Fair Held In Marchand In Effort To Boost Employment – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: Job Fair Held In Marchand In Effort To Boost Employment – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In seeking to address the menacing crime and violence issue, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment partnered with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports and other key stakeholders to host a Community Career and Job Fair at the Marchand Playing Field on August 31, 2022.

The event presented employment opportunities to job seekers within the Castries region.

More from Shervroy Marius:

– Advertisement –

See also

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment 

– Advertisement –