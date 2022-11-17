WATCH: Identical Twins Compete Against Each Other In School Sports Programme – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Friendly rivalry continues amongst Saint Lucia’s educational institutions, as theMinistry of Youth Development & Sports jump started its School Sports Programme for2022.
So far Micoud Secondary has emerged winners of the inter school Under-19 NetballChampionship and there is still more competition to come.
In this report from Marvin St. Louis, we hear of identical twins who are engaged in friendly rivalry.
SOURCE: Ministry of Youth Development & Sports/ SLT
