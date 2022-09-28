WATCH: HIA Redevelopment Project Set For ‘A More Fiscally Responsible’ Takeoff – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre continues to keep Saint Lucians at home and in the diaspora abreast of the policy decisions to return the country to a path of equitable and prudential development.

A previously scrapped a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the Government of Saint Lucia and the World Bank’s International Financial Cooperation (IFC) to redevelop the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) cost taxpayers an almost $1 million dollar penalty.

The Pierre Administration has intervened and after consultation with the IFC and guided by the recommendations from an independent committee review, the HIA redevelopment project is clear for a more fiscally responsible take off.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister/ SLT

