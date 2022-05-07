WATCH: Gros Islet Friday Night Attracts ‘Packed Crowd’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The President of the Gros Islet Vendors’ Association, Nehemiah Charles, says a packed crowd attended the resumption of the Gros Islet Friday night street party on May 6, including visitors from neighbouring Martinique, hotel guests, and locals.

“It went extremely well. Everybody seemed happy,” Charles told St Lucia Times.

He explained that bar owners, the vendors, and everyone else were happy to see a resumption of the street party after some two and a half years.

“They were just waiting to come out to resume the street party eating food, drinking, dancing. It was a success,” Charles expressed.

Nevertheless, the Vendors’ Association President observed that regarding COVID-19 protocols, many people were not wearing masks.

He spoke amid concerns that Saint Lucia, already witnessing an increase in COVID-19 numbers, would possibly experience a massive surge in virus cases after the mass crowd event.

Charles said he anticipated that cases would go up but declared that the numbers were climbing even before the Gros Islet street party resumed.

He told St Lucia Times that people have repeatedly been urged to take responsibility for their safety by following the protocols.

“You know that you are going to be in a crowd and COVID-19 is not written on anyone’s face, so it’s up to you to keep your distance and keep yourself safe,” Charles declared.

“If they get sick they know they didn’t do what they were supposed to do. It’s been years the authorities have been preaching to people. They’re not children,” he told St Lucia Times.

