WATCH: Government Launches St. Jude Hospital Progress Report Programme – St. Lucia Times News

The Government of Saint Lucia through the Ministry of Health has launched a bi-weekly programme aimed at informing the public on the progress of works at the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project.

Entitled “Progress Report”, the programme will feature various entities involved in the reconstruction project.

This will include the Ministry of Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs, The Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Infrastructure, the project contractor and members of the public.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs 

