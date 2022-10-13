WATCH: Government Expands Private Sector Access To Business Financing – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Pierre Administration is creating new possibilities for Saint Lucia’s private sector with new and ambitious legislation.

The Security Interest in Movable Property Bill affords local businesses, particularly micro, small and medium size enterprises (MSMEs), a unique opportunity to access credit and financing facilities to help grow and expand their businesses.

Mom and pop shops, startups, entrepreneurs and the self-employed will be able to use their moveable assets as security to access the financing needed to expand their operations.

The Security Interest in Movable Property Bill was debated in the Lower House of Parliament on October 11, 2022.

Here is Rehani Isidore:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –