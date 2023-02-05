WATCH: Golding speaks of phase in which Jamaicans turning to PNP Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, has declared that the country is entering a phase where Jamaicans will turn to the PNP, placing that party at the helm of the country’s leadership once more.

While there is still no word on whether Local Government Elections will be held by the end of February, or further pushed back by the Government, Golding did not mince words as he went on the political attack against his perennial rivals, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and its present leadership.

In his remarks following a tour of the South West St Catherine constituency, where the JLP’s Everald Warmington is the current Member of Parliament (MP), Golding said it was the PNP “who set the trend for the economy to grow” before they were voted out of office in February of 2016.

He described the Andrew Holness-led Government’s ‘five in four’ economic growth plan as having been a “trick”, arguing that it was never attained.

The PNP president also pointed to the myriad of challenges now facing Jamaica, including the Government having to walk back on its implementation of a child restraint system for public passenger vehicles under the new Road Traffic Act and its current handling of the Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) fraud scandal.

“Comrades, we are going into a phase where the people are going to turn to the People’s National Party,” he suggested.

“They (Jamaicans) remember all of the good things that the People’s National Party has done for the people of Jamaica,” he said.

Watch as Golding posited a list of achievements of past PNP administrations to support his argument that Jamaicans will soon be turning to the Opposition party.

