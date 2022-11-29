WATCH: First Phase Of Taiwan’s ICT In Education Project Concludes In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News
The Ministry of Education has been showering praise on the government and people of Taiwan for its outpouring of technological support in advancing instruction in schools on the island.
Chris Satney reports the commendation comes as phase one of Taiwan ICT in education project concluded recently with a small ceremony at the Entrepot Human Resource Center.
