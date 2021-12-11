WATCH: Fire Destroys Three Buildings In Marchand

Three dwelling houses went up in flames Saturday in Bishop’s Gap, Marchand, Castries, leaving five people homeless, according to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS).

Firefighters from the SLFS headquarters in Castries and the Babonneau and Gros Islet fire stations responded around 4:30 pm.

A senior fire service official told St Lucia Times that although people were at home when the fire started, they fled, and no one sustained any injuries.

The official explained that one of the dwellings housed a shop selling LPG, but firefighters prevented the fire from igniting the tanks.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

